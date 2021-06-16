27,455,055 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,455,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackBerry by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in BlackBerry by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackBerry by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 937,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,942,402. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

