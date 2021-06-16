$285.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report sales of $285.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 159,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

