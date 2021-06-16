2,920 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

