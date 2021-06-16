$293.08 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce $293.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.82 million and the lowest is $290.10 million. The AZEK posted sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,232 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

