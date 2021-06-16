-$3.76 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.76) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($6.51). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Shares of NVAX opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05. Novavax has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $8,814,140 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9,473.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 32.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

