350,000 Shares in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGAB. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE NGAB opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.