360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 7.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 32,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,070,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

