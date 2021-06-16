3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,260.74 ($16.47). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22), with a volume of 756,360 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37 shares of company stock worth $45,074.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

