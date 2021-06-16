3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.90 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3IN opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.96. 3i Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 272.41 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

