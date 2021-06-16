-$4.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.61). United Airlines reported earnings of ($9.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($13.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.29 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.