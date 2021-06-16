4,400 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

