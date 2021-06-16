4,508 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.05. The stock had a trading volume of 437,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $941.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

