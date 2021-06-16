4,508 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
FB traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.05. The stock had a trading volume of 437,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.54. The firm has a market cap of $941.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92.
In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Read More: What is a SEC Filing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.