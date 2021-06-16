$496.49 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $496.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.49 million to $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Friday. 20,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

