50,000 Shares in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Bought by Serengeti Asset Management LP

Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. GreenBox POS accounts for 0.3% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBOX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Shares of GBOX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,927. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.