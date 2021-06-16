50,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Slam stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

