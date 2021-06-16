5,691 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,116. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

