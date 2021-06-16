$61.32 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $61.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.40 million and the lowest is $61.23 million. ZIX posted sales of $53.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $249.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $249.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.28 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $283.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 537,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,447. The company has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

