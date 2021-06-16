69,640 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

