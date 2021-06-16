70,490 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises about 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

