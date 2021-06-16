713,922 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 713,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,753. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

