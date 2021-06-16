798 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.51. 7,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.