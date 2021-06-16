$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report sales of $8.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TACT. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 6,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

