8,122,550 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Purchased by Cederberg Capital Ltd

Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,122,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,716,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 8.4% of Cederberg Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 695.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,860,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,052,000 after buying an additional 5,998,365 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,296.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 649,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 602,800 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,384,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,380,000 after buying an additional 9,877,134 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,350,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after buying an additional 17,411,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 848.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,230,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after buying an additional 8,257,571 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 1,345,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,763,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

