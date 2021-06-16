$86.85 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $86.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $90.97 million. Euronav posted sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $510.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 12.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Euronav by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 343,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Euronav by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

