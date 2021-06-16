$99.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will announce sales of $99.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.58 million to $105.00 million. The Marcus posted sales of $7.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $455.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

Several research firms have commented on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MCS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,555. The company has a market cap of $682.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,128 shares of company stock worth $3,409,933. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

