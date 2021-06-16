Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000- EPS.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. 7,045,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

