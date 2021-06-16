AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $3,310,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. The stock had a trading volume of 316,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,686. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

