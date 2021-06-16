Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACPGF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47. Acacia Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

