Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Update

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACPGF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47. Acacia Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile
