Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,713 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11,277.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Ashland Global by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

