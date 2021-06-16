Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 31,254 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,064.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

