Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.78. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

