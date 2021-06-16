Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

