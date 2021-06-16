Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,292 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in LHC Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

