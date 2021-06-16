Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.32 million and $1,863.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.