Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,252.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

