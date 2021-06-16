Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $196.92. The company had a trading volume of 819,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

