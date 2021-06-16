Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Cormark

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.52.

AAV stock opened at C$4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$842.75 million and a P/E ratio of -47.16. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.71.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

