Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Up 70.6% in May

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the May 13th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Advaxis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 56,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,401,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advaxis by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advaxis by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 471,117 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

