Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09.

