Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,371 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 34.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 584,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 150,169 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

