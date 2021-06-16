Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,767 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.