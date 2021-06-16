Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58.

