Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $322.53 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

