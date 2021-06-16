Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.