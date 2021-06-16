Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.25 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

