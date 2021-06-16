Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

SO stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

