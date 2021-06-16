Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 93,548 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,548 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916,472 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,216,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,639,000 after buying an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

