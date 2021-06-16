Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $431,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $399.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

