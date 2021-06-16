Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.39. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 155,216 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.67.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

