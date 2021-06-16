AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in May

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.7 days.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. AGF Management has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.61.

Several brokerages have commented on AGFMF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

